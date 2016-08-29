Oil extends decline as rising U.S. output weighs
TOKYO, Jan 30 Oil prices extended declines on Monday, dragged down by signs of growing output in the United States that would partly offset production cuts by OPEC and other producers.
JOHANNESBURG Aug 29 South Africa's Eskom denied on Monday that it was blocking a Treasury investigation into coal contracts with Tegeta Exploration & Resources Ltd., a firm controlled by the Gupta family.
Eskom said it had received a report from the Treasury in April and that it planned to reply to the by the end of September after a board meeting. The report had found no wrongdoing on the state-run power utility's part, it said.
The Treasury had said Eskom had ignored its report.
"In a nutshell, we stand by our story," Eskom's spokesman Khulu Phasiwe told Reuters. (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Louise Ireland)
NEW YORK, Jan 29 U.S. equity index futures opened down about 0.2 percent on Sunday after U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday introduced immigration curbs that sparked a backlash in the United States and abroad.
OIL PRICES LOWER, U.S. CRUDE DOWN 0.4 PCT AFTER TRUMP INTRODUCES IMMIGRATION CURBS