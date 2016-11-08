JOHANNESBURG Nov 8 South Africa's borrowing
costs would likely "double or triple" if ratings agencies
downgraded the country's debt to subinvestment grade in the
coming months, Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas said on
Tuesday.
Jonas said debt servicing costs were the highest growing
item in October's medium-term budget and along with low growth
would force government to cut welfare spending.
Standard & Poor's and Fitch both rate South Africa's debt on
the lowest investment grade level and are due to give their next
reviews in December.
