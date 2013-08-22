JOHANNESBURG Aug 22 Truworths, South Africa's biggest listed clothing retailer, reported an 8 percent rise in full-year profit on Thursday and warned of increasing bad debts and slowing consumer spending in the year ahead.

Truworths said headline EPS totalled 570.8 cents in the year to end-June compared with 526.7 cents a year earlier. Headline EPS, South Africa's main profit gauge, strips out certain one-off items. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)