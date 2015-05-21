JOHANNESBURG May 21 South African gaming and hotel group Tsogo Sun is considering listing its property portfolio worth 30 billion rand ($2.5 billion) separately as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), its CEO said on Thursday.

Tsogo Sun will make the decision before the end of this year and if listed, Tsogo will still retain control of the property division, said CEO Marcel von Aulock.

($1 = 11.7951 rand)