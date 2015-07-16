CAPE TOWN, July 16 Veteran South African
anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu will remain in hospital
for several more days to fight a persistent infection that is
not related to his prostate cancer, his daughter Mpho said on
Thursday.
Tutu, 83, who has been living with prostate cancer for 18
years, has been placed on a stronger course of intravenous
antibiotics since being hospitalised in Cape Town on Tuesday,
she added.
"We are confident that he will recover well from treatment
and his doctors are also quite satisfied that his cancer remains
dormant and well under control," Mpho told reporters.
The former Anglican archbishop of Cape Town often used the
pulpit to criticise the oppressive apartheid regime.
He officially retired from public life in 2010, but has kept
speaking out in a wide range of issues, from Israel's
Palestinian policies to corruption among South Africa's
political elite.
