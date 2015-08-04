CAPE TOWN Aug 4 Prominent anti-apartheid cleric and veteran South African leader, Archbishop Desmond Tutu was released from hospital on Tuesday after being re-admitted for a recurring infection related to treatment for his prostate cancer, his daughter said.

Tutu, 83, who was hospitalised over the weekend at a Cape Town hospital, would continue his recovery at home, his daughter, the Reverend Canon Mpho Tutu said in a statement.

"The infection was a consequence of treatment for prostate cancer that the archbishop has received over the past 18 years. The cancer, itself, was well under control," Mpho said.

The nobel peace laureate, retired from public life in 2010, but has kept speaking out in a wide range of issues, including corruption among South Africa's political elite. (Writing by Peroshni Govender; Editing by James Macharia)