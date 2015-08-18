JOHANNESBURG Aug 18 South African
anti-apartheid campaigner and veteran cleric Desmond Tutu has
been admitted to hospital due to "inflammation", his daughter
said on Tuesday, the second time in a month the 83-year-old has
needed medical treatment.
Tutu was released from hospital earlier this month after
being treated for a recurring infection related to the prostate
cancer he has been fighting for 18 years.
"Doctors treating inflammation, it's not recurrence of his
previous illness," Reverend Canon Mpho Tutu was quoted as saying
on the Tutu Legacy Foundation's Twitter account.
"Series of treatments have had an impact on elasticity of
his body and his ability to come back from an illness."
Tutu, a Nobel peace laureate, retired from public life in
2010 but has kept speaking out in a wide range of issues,
including corruption among South Africa's political elite.
(Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Joe Brock)