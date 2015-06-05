BRIEF-Total Energy announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp
* Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp On the tsx
CAPE TOWN, June 5 Switzerland's banking group UBS said on Friday a former co-head for JP Morgan Chase's African arm would take over the helm of its Africa unit from September.
Besides being country head for UBS in South Africa, Brian Smith will also be in charge of investment banking for the sub-Saharan African region, a statement from UBS said.
Smith would replace Sean Bennett who is stepping down as head of UBS's South African unit.
During his tenure at JP Morgan, Smith held oversight for all of the operations of across the region, including corporate banking, equities and asset management. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)
* Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp On the tsx
* Willbros announces new president of Canada segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IGM Financial Inc announces march 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management