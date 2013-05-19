By Ed Stoddard
| JOHANNESBURG
JOHANNESBURG May 19 South Africa's National
Union of Mineworkers said on Sunday it would seek pay hikes of
up to 60 percent from the country's gold and coal producers in
upcoming wage talks which are expected to be among the toughest
ever.
NUM said it was seeking an entry-level minimum monthly wage
of 7,000 rand ($750) for surface workers and 8,000 rand for
those underground in a submission to the country's Chamber of
Mines, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.
Elize Strydom, the industrial relations adviser at the
Chamber of Mines, said the minimum wage for surface workers is
currently 4,700 rand and for underground miners it is 5,000
rand, so the demands for the latter are 60 percent.
NUM also said it wanted 15 percent hikes for "all other wage
categories", which would refer to more experienced and skilled
workers.
($1 = 9.2816 South African rand)
