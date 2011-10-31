UPDATE 7-Oil up on widespread OPEC deal compliance, U.S. rig count rises
* IEA raises 2017 oil demand growth to 1.4 mln bpd (Updates to afternoon, changes prices, adds details on rig count, adds quote)
JOHANNESBURG Oct 31 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers said on Monday it had agreed a wage deal with Exxaro for workers at the company's coal operations that do not fall under wage deals struck earlier by the chamber of mines.
These include the Tshikondeni, Leeuwpan, Inyanda and Grootegeluk mines.
The union said it had agreed for wages to rise by between 8 and 10.5 percent, depending on the worker category. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Anthony Barker)
* IEA raises 2017 oil demand growth to 1.4 mln bpd (Updates to afternoon, changes prices, adds details on rig count, adds quote)
NEW YORK, Feb 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A group of American students, one as young as nine, is suing President Donald Trump over the U.S. government's climate-change policy that they claim puts their future in jeopardy, their attorney said on Friday.
TEPIC, Mexico, Feb 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The mist-enshrouded cloud forest canopies dotting the mountains of Latin America have been degraded by encroaching cities and farms, but convincing hydropower operators to pay for their restoration could increase water flows and boost energy security, analysts say.