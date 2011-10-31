JOHANNESBURG Oct 31 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers said on Monday it had agreed a wage deal with Exxaro for workers at the company's coal operations that do not fall under wage deals struck earlier by the chamber of mines.

These include the Tshikondeni, Leeuwpan, Inyanda and Grootegeluk mines.

The union said it had agreed for wages to rise by between 8 and 10.5 percent, depending on the worker category. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Anthony Barker)