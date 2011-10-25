JOHANNESBURG Oct 25 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Tuesday it had agreed with Xstrata to resolve within 7 days a dispute over an employee share ownership programme that has disrupted production of coal and alloys over the past week.

Following a meeting between the union and the company, NUM said it would consult its members, but the strike which started over a week ago would continue for now.

"The union will go and brief its members on the outcome of the meeting and see whether the strike may be suspended, but for now a decision to suspend the strike has not been made," spokesman Lesiba Seshoka told Reuters. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Ed Stoddard)