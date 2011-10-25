* Company, union in dispute over share ownership plan
* Thousands of workers on strike for over a week
* Coal, alloys production affected, deliveries continue
(Adds government comment)
By Agnieszka Flak
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 25 South Africa's National
Union of Mineworkers (NUM) agreed with Xstrata to
resolve within seven days a dispute, over a share ownership
plan, that has disrupted production of coal and alloys for more
than a week, the union and the government said on Tuesday.
Thousands of workers have been on strike at the company's
South African operations, demanding equal compensation under the
proposed employee share ownership programme, regardless of rank.
Xstrata's plan was to compensate employees based on their level.
The NUM said it would consult its members on the talks, but
the strike would continue for now.
"The union will go and brief its members on the outcome of
the meeting and see whether the strike may be suspended, but for
now a decision to suspend the strike has not been made,"
spokesman Lesiba Seshoka told Reuters.
The meeting has been organised by the mineral resource
minister who was eager to end a strike which she said had a
negative impact on South Africa as an investment destination.
Shares in Xstrata were down 0.98 percent by 1436 GMT,
compared with a 0.56 percent drop in the FTSE 100 index .
Analysts said shares were weak on the back of concerns about
the global economy, though there were alos worries about the
impact of a strike on Xstrata's output, especially if the
parties failed to reach a deal as promised.
Xstrata last week withdrew its proposed share policy due to
the strike, but the union said the company had promised to
re-establish the programme.
The mineral resource department later added that it would
facilitate the process to ensure the share scheme was
implemented in line with existing government policy.
Xstrata could not immediately be reached for comment.
Around 5,180 workers or 43 percent of Xstrata's total
workforce in South Africa are members of the NUM.
The company has said that its coal operations were severely
affected by the strike and there was some impact on its alloys
operations, although supplies to customers were continuing.
The company's South African operations produced 8.4 million
tonnes of thermal coal and 581,000 tonnes of ferrochrome, used
to make stainless steel, in the six months to the end of June.
The alloys operations also produce vanadium and platinum
group metals.
(Additional reporting by Olivia Kumwenda, editing by Ed
Stoddard and Anthony Barker)