By Agnieszka Flak

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 25 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) agreed with Xstrata to resolve within seven days a dispute, over a share ownership plan, that has disrupted production of coal and alloys for more than a week, the union and the government said on Tuesday.

Thousands of workers have been on strike at the company's South African operations, demanding equal compensation under the proposed employee share ownership programme, regardless of rank. Xstrata's plan was to compensate employees based on their level.

The NUM said it would consult its members on the talks, but the strike would continue for now.

"The union will go and brief its members on the outcome of the meeting and see whether the strike may be suspended, but for now a decision to suspend the strike has not been made," spokesman Lesiba Seshoka told Reuters.

The meeting has been organised by the mineral resource minister who was eager to end a strike which she said had a negative impact on South Africa as an investment destination.

Shares in Xstrata were down 0.98 percent by 1436 GMT, compared with a 0.56 percent drop in the FTSE 100 index .

Analysts said shares were weak on the back of concerns about the global economy, though there were alos worries about the impact of a strike on Xstrata's output, especially if the parties failed to reach a deal as promised.

Xstrata last week withdrew its proposed share policy due to the strike, but the union said the company had promised to re-establish the programme.

The mineral resource department later added that it would facilitate the process to ensure the share scheme was implemented in line with existing government policy.

Xstrata could not immediately be reached for comment.

Around 5,180 workers or 43 percent of Xstrata's total workforce in South Africa are members of the NUM.

The company has said that its coal operations were severely affected by the strike and there was some impact on its alloys operations, although supplies to customers were continuing.

The company's South African operations produced 8.4 million tonnes of thermal coal and 581,000 tonnes of ferrochrome, used to make stainless steel, in the six months to the end of June.

The alloys operations also produce vanadium and platinum group metals. (Additional reporting by Olivia Kumwenda, editing by Ed Stoddard and Anthony Barker)