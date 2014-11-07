JOHANNESBURG Nov 7 South Africa's biggest union
faces expulsion on Friday from a labour federation linked to the
ruling African National Congress (ANC), the biggest crack in a
formal three-way alliance that has run the country since
apartheid ended in 1994.
Delegates from the powerful Congress of South African Trade
Unions (COSATU) were meeting in Johannesburg to cast ballots on
whether or not to keep the National Union of Metalworkers of
South Africa (NUMSA) in their ranks.
The governing coalition, referred to in South Africa as the
"tripartite alliance", is comprised of the ANC, COSATU and the
South African Communist Party.
Leaders of NUMSA, which has been pressing a militant
left-wing agenda after falling out with the ANC over economic
and labour policy, expect the union to be expelled from the
federation, or at least temporarily suspended.
"We are on our way to the slaughter house," NUMSA president
Andrew Chirwa told reporters ahead of the meeting.
NUMSA claims 340,000 members, mostly black, urban workers in
sectors such as car manufacturing.
Its divorce from COSATU has been on the cards since last
December, when it said it would not support the ANC in a May
general election. The ruling party easily won, despite NUMSA's
refusal to campaign.
NUMSA has said it plans to form a political movement called
the "United Front" next month to push its socialist agenda.
Besides ideology, some other COSATU unions are upset at what
they say are NUMSA's attempts to poach their members.
