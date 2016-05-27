(Updates with court order)
By Zandi Shabalala
JOHANNESBURG May 27 South Africa's Sibanye Gold
obtained a court order on Friday to stop a strike at
its Kroondal platinum mine that was launched by workers
demanding that they be given transport.
Members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction
Union (AMCU) began an indefinite strike at the mine earlier on
Friday to push for transport because they were being attacked
after working night shifts.
Sibanye spokesman James Wellsted said the court order meant
that any further labour stoppage would be illegal.
The hardline AMCU union is the main worker's body at the
Kroondal mine located in the Rustenburg platinum belt that has
about 7,000 workers.
"The company doesn't want to provide transport for its
employees and these are basic conditions of employment," AMCU
president Joseph Mathunjwa told Reuters.
Wellsted said the Kroondal mine was "break-even at best" due
to low platinum prices and that the strike would place more
pressure on operations.
"With metal prices being low for AMCU to now go on strike
over issues that are being dealt with is irresponsible. This
poses a threat of to the viability of the mine," he said.
Known for its militancy, AMCU led a record and sometimes
violent five-month wage strike at three major platinum producers
in 2014.
Unions and platinum companies are expected to start wage
talks in the next few weeks.
Sibanye acquired the Kroondal mine when it bought Aquarius
Platinum in October last year for $295 million.
It averted another strike by AMCU earlier this year at its
gold operations by raising its wage offer slightly.
Sibanye inherited Anglo American Platinum's
strike-battered Rustenburg mine when it bought the operation
last year.
