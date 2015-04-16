* President says violence "violates" South African values
* Anti-immigrant violence spreading in South Africa
* Seen rooted in joblessness, poverty
(Adds Vale disturbance in Mozambique)
By Dinky Mkhize
JOHANNESBURG, April 16 South African police
fired rubber bullets and tear gas on Thursday to disperse
anti-immigrant protesters in Johannesburg, as the country's
president called for a halt to a wave of violence directed at
foreigners.
Around 200 protesters, shouting that they wanted immigrants
to leave, had pelted passing vehicles and police with rocks in
an eastern suburb of the country's biggest commercial city,
triggering the show of force.
At least four people have been killed in the unrest that
started two weeks ago in Durban, a major port on South Africa's
Indian Ocean coast where further clashes broke out on Thursday.
Violence flared days after Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini
said in remarks reported by local media that foreigners should
leave South Africa. He has since said his comments were
misinterpreted.
The foreign ministry of China, a major trade partner, said
Chinese-run shops had been damaged in Johannesburg. The Chinese
consulate lodged a protest with the police and asked that they
ensure the safety of Chinese people.
Johannesburg was the epicentre of anti-foreigner attacks in
2008 that killed more than 60 people as locals vented
frustrations over various issues, particularly the high level of
unemployment that plagues Africa's most advanced economy.
Addressing parliament in Cape Town on Thursday, President
Jacob Zuma reiterated his condemnation of the violence, calling
it a "violation" of South Africa's values.
"No amount of frustration or anger can ever justify the
attacks on foreign nationals and the looting of their shops," he
said. "We condemn the violence in the strongest possible terms.
The attacks violate all the values that South Africa embodies."
POROUS BORDERS
Zuma also said the government was taking steps to secure its
porous borders and making progress in setting up a Border
Management Agency, announced last year and scheduled to be up
and running in 2016.
South Africa has erected safe camps for fleeing immigrants
whose shops were looted and burnt in Durban, where hundreds of
people took part in a peace march on Thursday.
Only a few blocks away, however, fresh skirmishes broke out
between foreign nationals, locals and police.
The violence may also be fanning anti-South African
sentiment abroad.
Petrochemicals group Sasol said Mozambican
employees of service providers for one of its gas projects in
Mozambique were "protesting about the presence of South African
employees" although there had been no cases of violence.
Separately, an industry source said Mozambican employees at
a sub-contractor for mining group Vale had become
"hostile" to South Africans working on the Moatize project in
that country but there had been no violence.
It was not clear if the incident occurred at the coal mine
or the railway part of the project and Vale officials declined
to comment.
South Africa, with a population of about 50 million, is home
to an estimated 5 million immigrants, from African countries
including Somalia, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe and Malawi, and from
further afield, including China and Pakistan. Many own shops or
sell wares as informal hawkers on street corners or in markets.
Periodic outbreaks of anti-immigrant violence have been
blamed on high unemployment, officially around 25 percent
although economists say in reality much higher, widespread
poverty and glaring income disparities.
