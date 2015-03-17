CAPE TOWN, March 17 Global oil markets will "come into balance" by the second half of the year and prices are likely to rise slightly, the chief executive of oil trader Vitol said on Tuesday.

"We believe the market will come into balance by the second half of the year," Ian Taylor told delegates at a conference in Cape Town.

"We should be able to see prices steady up, maybe go up a bit from there."