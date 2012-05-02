JOHANNESBURG May 2 South African mobile operator Vodacom said on Wednesday it expects to report a gain of up to 10 percent in full-year earnings, hit by tax on higher dividends paid and depreciation from higher capex.

The company said in a statement it expects to report a 5 to 10 percent gain in headline earnings per share for the year to end-March from the previous year's 656 cents.

Vodacom shares closed trading 0.56 percent lower at 107.49 rand.