BRIEF-ChineseAll Digital Publishing to invest 100 mln yuan in asset management firm
Feb 15 ChineseAll Digital Publishing Group Co Ltd
JOHANNESBURG May 2 South African mobile operator Vodacom said on Wednesday it expects to report a gain of up to 10 percent in full-year earnings, hit by tax on higher dividends paid and depreciation from higher capex.
The company said in a statement it expects to report a 5 to 10 percent gain in headline earnings per share for the year to end-March from the previous year's 656 cents.
Vodacom shares closed trading 0.56 percent lower at 107.49 rand. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)
Feb 15 ChineseAll Digital Publishing Group Co Ltd
* Says it will sell entire 30 percent stake in a technology company at 1.35 billion yen to its subsidiary
Feb 15 Chang Wah Electromaterials Inc: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$10 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/H2jbbN Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)