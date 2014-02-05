Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
JOHANNESBURG Feb 5 South Africa's Vodacom plans to launch a legal challenge against a regulatory cut in fees mobile carriers are allowed to charge each other, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
Shameel Joosub also told analysts on a call the planned cut in mobile termination rates by South Africa's communications regulator could cost the company 1 billion rand ($90 million) in the 2015 financial year. ($1 = 11.1242 South African rand) (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)