JOHANNESBURG Feb 5 South Africa's Vodacom plans to launch a legal challenge against a regulatory cut in fees mobile carriers are allowed to charge each other, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Shameel Joosub also told analysts on a call the planned cut in mobile termination rates by South Africa's communications regulator could cost the company 1 billion rand ($90 million) in the 2015 financial year. ($1 = 11.1242 South African rand) (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)