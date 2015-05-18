JOHANNESBURG May 18 A new Tanzanian draft regulation suggesting that telecoms companies pay a 1 percent universal service fee is "more reasonable" than an earlier government demand for mandatory listing on the Dar es Salaam bourse, the chief executive of Vodacom said on Monday.

"That is the latest version that has come out, which we think is a lot more reasonable and gives companies the choice, instead of forcing them to this," Shameel Joosub told journalists.

Mobile phone operators in Tanzania include market leader Vodacom Tanzania, a unit of South Africa's Vodacom, along with Bharti Airtel, Etisalat's Zantel and Tigo Tanzania, part of Sweden's Millicom. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by David Goodman)