JOHANNESBURG Oct 15 South Africa's government
is considering selling its $2.5 billion stake in the local unit
of Vodafone Plc to raise funds for state power utility
Eskom, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.
The government has approached financial advisers about the
possible sale of its 13.9 percent stake in Vodacom Group
, Bloomberg said, citing four people familiar with the
matter.
The stake is likely to be sold to institutional investors
although a deal is not imminent, Bloomberg said, citing one of
the sources.
The government's stake in Vodacom is worth around 28 billion
rand ($2.5 billion), according to Reuters data.
Vodacom spokesman Richard Boorman said the company was "not
aware of any developments along these lines".
Shares of Vodacom, the dominant mobile operator in South
Africa, were down 1.9 percent at 124.20 rand at 0953 GMT.
(1 US dollar = 11.0694 South African rand)
(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Stoddard and Louise
Heavens)