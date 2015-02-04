JOHANNESBURG Feb 4 South African telecoms
operator Vodacom on Wednesday posted third-quarter
revenue of 19.99 billion rand ($1.76 billion), down 1.1 percent
from a year earlier, partly due to a drop in the charge
customers pay to call other networks.
The unit of Britain's Vodafone Plc did, however, add
9 percent more customers to 61.1 million users, in the three
months to end December 2014, the company said.
South African regulators asked telephone companies last year
to lower the amount they charge one another to connect calls
onto their networks, called termination rates, saying they were
keeping tariffs high and hindering competition.
"There was a significant impact from the 50 percent decline
in mobile termination rates in South Africa, increased
competition and we're seeing increased pressure on consumer
spending," chief Executive Shameel Joosub said in a statement.
Without the reduction in the connection rates in South
Africa, revenue would have risen 1.5 percent, the operator said.
Vodacom shares have risen 4.4 percent this year. Those of
its main competitor, MTN, are down 5 percent.
Vodacom also offers telecommunications services in Tanzania,
Mozambique, Lesotho and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
($1 = 11.3715 rand)
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Joe Brock)