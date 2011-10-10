JOHANNESBURG Oct 10 Wal-Mart and
Massmart should increase their planned fund to support
South African suppliers to at least 500 million rand ($63.5
million) from 100 million rand, the country's largest service
industry union said on Monday.
The South Africa Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers
Union (SACCAWU) also said in a statement it wants a guarantee
that Massmart will not decrease its domestic procurement.
Wal-Mart in June finalised its $2.4 billion purchase of a
majority stake in discount retailer Massmart, but three
government departments and the union have appealed the deal,
saying they want further concessions on domestic procurement.
Their two-day appeal is scheduled to begin on October 20.
($1 = 7.868 South African Rand)
(Reporting by Mmathabo Tladi; writing by David Dolan)