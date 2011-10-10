* Union wants 100 mln rand fund lifted to 500 mln
* Also seeks guarantee on local procurement
* Hearing to start Oct 20
By Mmathabo Tladi
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 10 Wal-Mart and
Massmart should increase a planned fund to help South
African suppliers to 500 million rand ($64 million) from 100
million, and be required to source more goods locally, South
African unions said on Monday.
While Wal-Mart Stores Inc finalised its $2.4 billion
purchase of a majority stake in discount retailer Massmart
Holdings Ltd in June, three government departments and the
country's main service industry union have appealed against the
deal, saying they wanted further concessions on domestic
procurement.
"SACCAWU is calling for Wal-Mart and Massmart to increase
their supplier development fund to at least 500 million rand ...
and for the companies to be prevented from spending less on
domestic procurement than Massmart spent ... ahead of the
merger," the South Africa Commercial, Catering and Allied
Workers Union said.
Neither the government nor the union had previously outlined
how they wanted the conditions changed. The two-day appeal was
due to begin on Oct. 20.
The government and the union are unlikely to be able to roll
back the completed transaction, some legal specialists have
said, although they could potentially wring bigger concessions
from the world's top retailer.
South Africa approved the deal in May with some token
conditions, including the creation of the 100 million rand fund
to develop local suppliers.
Analysts have said the union demands could hurt South
Africa's reputation as an emerging market open to foreign
investment.
"It is a concern (that) when the unions start making these
demands it does bring the overall integrity of the investment
environment into question," said Lance Gordon, a trader at
Consolium Capital.
The union also said it wanted Massmart to reinstate 574
previously fired workers.
COSATU, the 2 million-member labour federation to which the
union belongs, said it was ready to strike if the appeal fails.
It said its members would also picket the homes of directors of
major South African retailers.
COSATU General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi told a news
conference he wanted to force all retailers operating in South
Africa, including Massmart, to source 75 percent of their goods
locally.
The government and unions are worried that Wal-Mart's global
supply network will result in a flood of cheap Asian imports,
leading to further job cuts at local manufacturers.
South Africa's unemployment rate is around 25 percent,
making the government desperate to protect local industries.
($1 = 7.868 South African Rand)
(Writing by David Dolan; Editing by David Holmes)