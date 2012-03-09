UPDATE 1-TUI sells Travelopia to KKR in $407 mln deal
* Says to provide further details on guidance on Tuesday (Adds details on valuation, advisors)
CAPE TOWN, March 9 South Africa's government has no immediate plan to contest a court ruling against its appeal of Wal-Mart's $2.4 billion acquisition of local retailer Massmart, a senior minister said on Friday.
Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel made the comment at a media briefing.
The Competition Appeal Court earlier on Friday shot down the government's request to have the deal re-examined, although it did rule that about 500 previously fired workers should be reinstated. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by David Dolan)
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).
SAO PAULO, Feb 13 Grupo Seb do Brasil said on Monday it had agreed to buy 95 percent of Maple Bear Global Schools Ltd's operations in Brazil for $50 million, marking the privately-owned education group's first step towards an international expansion.