* Lack of upgrades risks future water cuts - consultants
* Minister says backlog huge but sees no water rationing
* Water utilities mirror struggling state-run corporations
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 2 South Africa's water supply
could face shortages in future similar to those in its power
network, where utility Eskom is struggling to keep the lights on
in Africa's most advanced economy.
Water utilities are under pressure after years of
under-investment while expanding connections to millions denied
access by the apartheid regime that ended two decades ago.
The result is likely to see supply disruptions akin to the
power cuts - known locally as load shedding - implemented by
Eskom, adding a new risk to economic growth, infrastructure
consultants said, although the government dismisses such fears.
"Water shedding will take the form of pressure reduction to
manage leaks in the system and an overall loss of assurance of
supply," said Anthony Turton, a professor at the Centre for
Environmental Management at the University of Free State.
Concerns over water supply have risen after the South
African Weather Service said last week an El Nino weather
system, already forecast to bring drought conditions for much of
the southern hemisphere's summer, now looked likely to extend
into autumn next year, reducing water supply.
Utilities around the country have urged residents to use
water sparingly.
But far bigger concerns for future shortages not linked to
drought are also increasing, consultants said.
"Many water and waste water treatment works, pipelines, pump
stations and reticulation pipe networks are in dire need of
rehabilitation if not past their 'sell by' date," Wiero
Vogelzang, director for water and sanitation at Durban-based
engineering consulting firm GIBB, told Reuters.
"Certain poor and undeveloped areas are already experiencing
water shedding."
State-run corporations that have shaped South Africa's
economy and been part of its every day life for nearly a century
such as Eskom, South African Airways (SAA), the postal service
and its water utilities are mostly in a state of near collapse,
threatening to crush already weak growth.
Leaky pipes mean some areas lose up to 50 percent of their
clean water before it reaches consumers, said Vogelzang, adding
the backlog of required upgrades runs into billions of rand.
The government has put the number as high as 700 billion
rand ($53 billion) over the next 20 years, although this
includes large cross-border projects in neighbouring Lesotho, a
mountainous country completely encircled by South Africa, which
supplies water to its much bigger neighbour.
"The inability of municipalities to come up with concrete
plans, and to spend even what has come from national Treasury
directly to them is a big headache," Water and Sanitation
Minister Nomvula Mokonyane told Reuters, referring to the
required upgrades to water infrastructure.
"However, we will never ever have a situation of water
shedding, it will never happen," Mokonyane, whose first name
means "rain" in Zulu, told ENCA television.
Some industry experts also said those calling the lack of
investment in water infrastructure a crisis were exaggerating.
"South Africa has always been water-scarce, and we have been
very smart about our water infrastructure. This will continue,"
Dhesigen Naidoo, chief executive of South Africa's Water
Research Commission, said.
