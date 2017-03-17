UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
JOHANNESBURG, March 17 South Africa's Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini apologised to welfare beneficiaries over a fiasco that put their monthly payments at risk, local media reported on Friday.
"I apologise to the grant beneficiaries," Dlamini was quoted as saying by ANN7 News channel. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts