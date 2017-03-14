* Government scrambles to pay welfare as deadline looms
* Social development minister asked to resign over debacle
* Country's highest court to hear case this week
(Adds social minister, details)
By Wendell Roelf
CAPE TOWN, March 14 South Africa's Finance
Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Tuesday he was "fairly
confident" social security payments will be paid on April 1
despite a service-provider dispute that has cast doubt over the
welfare benefits.
The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) is
scrambling to ensure that as many as 17 million people continue
to receive their money, despite concerns that retaining the
existing provider is both unlawful and costly.
Dominated by more than 11 million child support grants, the
welfare system is a lifeline for South Africa's most vulnerable.
Each month long queues form at pay points across the country as
people wait for the money that is often the difference between
going to bed hungry or not.
"I am fairly confident grants will be paid," Gordhan told
parliament's public accounts committee, referring to April 1.
The dispute has led to opposition calls for the social
development minister, an ally of President Jacob Zuma, to
resign.
The existing contract, run by Cash Paymaster Services (CPS),
a unit of technology company Net1 unit, has been in
doubt since South Africa's highest court ruled in 2014 that the
tender process to acquire its services was unlawful. It ordered
that a new contract be negotiated.
At the time, SASSA and CPS said the system was working well
and there was no realistic possibility anyone else could take
over the contract without huge disruption.
"It would take at least 18 months for anyone to come in and
do the same thing," Serge Belamant, Net1's chief executive, also
told 702 Talk Radio on Tuesday.
Officials at SASSA have said the agency has opted to renew
the deal with Cash Paymaster Services despite the court order. A
new deal has not yet been made public.
The Constitutional Court will on Wednesday hear an
application by non-government bodies, Black Sash and Freedom
Under Law, for the court to play a supervisory role in any new
contract agreed.
The Treasury has expressed misgivings about SASSA retaining
Cash Paymaster Services, a move also criticised by members of
parliament's committee on public accounts.
"We are trying to be careful not to pre-empt the court in
anyway, and the court will finally determine the shape and
direction of many of the issues we are looking at," Gordhan
said.
Facing a hostile opposition in parliament, Social
Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini said "there is no crisis
at SASSA" despite media reports citing SASSA's CEO saying he was
prevented by the minister from trying to resolve the issue by
responding to the Constitutional Court.
Dlamini, who heads the ruling party's Women's League,
dismissed opposition concerns, describing their allegations of
corruption and political intervention as "political
grandstanding".
Opposition lawmakers were unanimous in their condemnation.
"The minister must do the honourable thing and resign. She
is no longer fit for purpose, she is a threat to the social
stability of this country," Mkhuleko Hlengwa of the Inkatha
Freedom Party said.
The SASSA has said it would only be ready to take over the
payments by 2019/20.
(Additional reporting by TJ Strydom in Johannesburg; Editing by
James Macharia and Alison Williams)