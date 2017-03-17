March 17 South Africa's Constitutional Court
ordered the government on Friday to pay social grants on April 1
via its current service provider, seeking to end a fiasco that
had threatened the payment of benefits to 17 million people.
The court also said the grant-paying company had to do so
under the terms of its existing contract for 12 months before a
new deal could be adopted.
The mess stems from the social welfare department failing to
take responsibility for social service payments or find a new
provider after the Constitutional Court ruled several years ago
that the contract was unsound.
(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Writing by James Macharia;
Editing by Ed Cropley)