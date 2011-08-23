By Agnieszka Flak
| JOHANNESBURG
JOHANNESBURG Aug 23 Workers at vineyards
producing South Africa's internationally renowned wines are
denied many of their basic rights, a Human Rights Watch (HRW)
report said on Tuesday.
Wine and fruit farms are a big contributor to South Africa's
economy and major export earners, especially in the Western Cape
province that is home to six of the country's nine wine growing
regions and most of its vineyards.
Quoting research based on interviews with more than 260
people, the report from the global rights group said farm
workers lived in harsh conditions and were exposed to pesticides
while working without adequate protection.
"Workers also often have no access to drinking water, hand
washing facilities, or toilets as required by labour
regulations," it said.
While there are farms where employers fully complied with
the law and went beyond what was legally required in the
services they provided, the HRW said there was a lack of
sufficient inspectors to monitor conditions on all farms.
"Labour inspectors have failed to ensure that farmers comply
with these health and safety regulations," the report said.
HRW said more than half of the farm workers in the province
were casual or seasonal workers. Many of them are unaware what
rights they are legally entitled to.
"When farmworkers are ill or injured, as is fairly common,
they are often refused legally required sick leave," it said.
They also faced obstacles in joining labour groups which
would help them advocate for their rights, the group said.
The report said farm workers and their families often fell
victim to illegal evictions, with authorities rarely initiating
criminal proceedings.
According to the New York-based organisation, farm workers'
salaries are among the country's lowest, with minimum wages at
around 1,400 rand ($195) a month. Women are paid less, it said.
While the "Dop System", under which workers were compensated
in wine has been illegal for decades and mostly vanished, the
report found two farms where it was still happening. Alcohol
abuse was also contributing to violence among workers, it said.
"If you don't want the wine, then it's your choice.
Everybody is drinking except the children and the guy driving
the school bus," one of the interviewees was quoted as saying.
The non-governmental organisation urged South Africa to
enforce the rights of its workers, including foreign workers
employed at the farms.
"Greater coordination within the government; more robust
monitoring, resource allocation, and transparency; and clarity
on responsibility for the millions of farmworkers and dwellers
in South Africa would go a long way towards ameliorating the
intolerable abuses that they suffer," it said.
South Africa is the world's seventh-largest producer of
wine, according to industry body Wines of South Africa. Britain
is the single biggest export destination for South African wine.
($1 = 7.171 South African Rand)
(Editing by Jon Herskovitz)