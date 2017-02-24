PRETORIA Feb 24 South African police fired tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets to disperse hundreds of citizens and non-nationals marching in the capital on Friday, following looting this week of stores believed to belong to immigrants.

Anti-immigrant violence has flared sporadically in South Africa against a background of near-record unemployment, with foreigners being accused of taking jobs from citizens and getting involved in crime. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Gareth Jones)