JOHANNESBURG Oct 19 The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said global miner Xstrata was threatening to withdraw a share ownership scheme that is at the centre of a strike action at its mines.

"Their argument is that if we are unhappy about the scheme, the voluntary scheme, they are under no obligation to come up with that programme," NUM spokesman Lesiba Seshoka told Reuters.

He warned that his union would make Xstrata's operations "ungovernable" should it go ahead to cancel the programme.

No one was immediately available for comment at Xstrata.

Thousands of workers at Xstrata's South African operations have gone on strike since Sunday, demanding that they be compensated equally under the share scheme, regardless of rank.

The company's plan compensates employees based on their level.

Around 5,180 workers or 43 percent of Xstrata's total workforce in South Africa are members of the NUM. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)