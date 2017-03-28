BRIEF-MiTek Acquires Mezzanine International
* Mitek Industries Inc says has acquired UK-based Mezzanine International Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAPE TOWN, March 28 South African President Jacob Zuma said on Tuesday he was not considering a commission of inquiry into the banking sector, which has come under scrutiny as government plans economic policies aimed at wealth redistribution.
"I am not considering appointing a commission of inquiry at the moment," Zuma said in a written reply to questions in parliament. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Joe Brock)
* Fitch says growth and profitability under pressure for U.S. Captive finance cos
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Captive Finance Companies: 2016 Review (Leverage Remains Elevated as Asset Quality Weakens) https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/899435 NEW YORK, June 14 (Fitch) Captive finance companies are likely to face continued pressure on profitability due to rising credit losses, declining residual values and higher funding costs, according to a review of U.S. Captive Finance Companies from Fitch Ratings. In a