* Four-year-old legal battle comes to an end
* Critics say president has tried to muzzle media
By Jon Herskovitz
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 28 South African President
Jacob Zuma intends to drop a four-year-old lawsuit claiming
nearly $600,000 in damages from a cartoonist who depicted him
poised to rape "Lady Justice", a newspaper said on Sunday.
The Sunday Times, named as a defendant in the case, said it
had reached an agreement with Zuma's lawyers for the suit and
all claims to be dropped, including the demand for monetary
damages and an apology.
Officials for the South African presidency were not
immediately available for comment.
The civil case had been due to start on Monday.
Zuma, facing re-election for leader of the ruling African
National Congress (ANC) at the end of the year, has been
criticised for pushing laws seen as trying to muzzle the media.
If the case went forward, it could have provided ammunition
for foes in the party who say he wants to silence his critics
through bullying.
Zuma had been seeking 4 million rand ($462,300) for
defamation from Avusa media and an additional 1 million
rand from a former Sunday Times editor for publishing the 2008
cartoon.
Ray Hartley, the current editor, said in the paper: "A lot
of time and taxpayer money has been wasted on an ill-considered
effort to curtail free expression."
The cartoon from award-winning Jonathan Shapiro, better
known by his pen name "Zapiro", shows Zuma's supporters holding
down Lady Justice while Zuma stands over the woman with his
trousers unzipped.
It was published when Zuma was facing corruption charges
that could have blocked his path to the presidency.
A court in 2006 acquitted Zuma of raping an HIV-positive
family friend in a case that garnered widespread public interest
in a country with one of the world's highest recorded rates of
sexual violence.
Zuma's ANC took a Johannesburg gallery to court and led
massive street rallies earlier this year to protest a painting
called "The Spear" that portrayed Zuma with his penis exposed.
The ANC, which has ruled since apartheid ended in 1994,
called the image racist and intended to tarnish Zuma's dignity.
Zuma's critics say the image was reflective of his colourful
personal life. A Zulu polygamist with four wives and more than
20 children, he has also been caught having extra-marital
affairs.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; editing by Andrew Roche)