UPDATE 4-Toshiba to sell part of chip business, puts overseas nuclear ops under review
* Selling some assets, looking at other steps to boost capital
JOHANNESBURG Nov 2 South African President Jacob Zuma has withdrawn an application to delay the release of a report over allegations of political influence by his wealthy friends, the state broadcaster said on Wednesday, without giving the source of its information.
The release of the report by the Public Protector, a constitutionally mandated anti-graft official, was suspended on Oct. 14 after Zuma's application to the High Court. The hearing was due to run into its second day on Wednesday.
In his challenge, Zuma said he wanted to question witnesses himself and give evidence before any public release. (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Ed Cropley)
* Selling some assets, looking at other steps to boost capital
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.
BEIRUT, Jan 26 Lebanon relaunched its first oil and gas exploration and production licensing round after a three-year delay, its energy minister said on Thursday, kick-starting the development of a hydrocarbon industry stalled by national political paralysis.