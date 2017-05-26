UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
JOHANNESBURG May 26 South Africa's President Jacob Zuma said on Friday he was not opposed to setting up a commission of inquiry into corruption into his government after anti-graft report alleged he was influenced by the wealthy Gupta family in making government appointments.
The former Public Protector, a constitutionally mandated corruption watchdog, called for a commission of inquiry in the "State of Capture" report into alleged influence-peddling. The report was released in November.
Zuma has challenged the report in court, arguing that the Public Protector had no right to ask him to form such a commission, as this was the president's prerogative.
In a statement from his office on Friday, Zuma said he was not opposed to such an inquiry, but did not say when such a commission could be established. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts