JOHANNESBURG May 24 South Africa's ruling ANC
went to court on Thursday seeking to remove from public display
a painting of President Jacob Zuma with his genitals exposed,
saying the work is symbolic of the lingering racial oppression
of apartheid.
Proceedings were halted after a bizzare scene where Gcina
Malindi, lawyer for the ANC, broke down in tears when a judge
asked him how the court can halt viewing of an image widely
distributed on the Internet.
The portrait shows Zuma in a pose mimicking Soviet-era
posters of Bolshevik leader Vladimir Lenin, chest thrust out,
arm raised to the side, coat tail flowing in the wind.
It has stirred one of the country's most heated political
debates in years with a divide growing on racial lines over
whether the image is symbolic of Zuma's failings or demeans the
dignity of an African leader.
"From where I am sitting, that picture is racist. It is
disrespectful. It is crude and it is rude," Gwede Mantashe, the
secretary-general of the African National Congress told Reuters
this week.
"The more black South Africans forgive and forget, the more
they get a kick in the teeth," he said.
The former liberation movement ANC came to office 18 years
ago when apartheid ended, pledging to end the economic
inequalities that grew out of decades of white minority rule.
BLACK UNEMPLOYMENT
But its record has been spotty, with many in the ANC blaming
white capitalists for not doing enough to transform Africa's
largest economy, while a growing cross section blames the ANC
for enriching itself and allies at the expense of taxpayers.
According to Statistics South Africa, 29 percent of blacks
are unemployed compared with 5.9 percent of whites, while IHS
Global Insight, an economic consultancy, estimates that whites
have an average income nearly seven times that of blacks.
"The response by ANC follows a pattern seen in the past
where criticism of the party by white people is said to be
racist, instead of dealing with the issue," said Lucy Holborn,
research manager at South African Institute of Race Relations.
The artist of the portrait, Brett Murray, is a white,
anti-apartheid activist who once used his work to lampoon the
rulers of the white-minority regime.
But he turned into an ANC enemy with the Zuma portrait that
was part of an exhibit in Johannesburg gallery called "Hail to
the Thief", which lampooned growing corruption under ANC rule.
Tension was heightened when the painting was defaced this
week by a white man - peacefully taken into custody by security
guards - and a black man who was head butted and body slammed by
a guard. The defaced painting has been removed from public view.
Adding to the mix is that Zuma, a polygamist married six
times and father of 21 children, has been a polarising figure
seen as having a colourful personal life but an ineffectual
leader of the continent's top economic power.
"This is a constitutional democracy, not a monarchy. Respect
is earned, and very few would say that the president has earned
our respect given his lifestyle," political analyst Justice
Malala wrote in an opinion piece for Britain's Guardian
newspaper.
