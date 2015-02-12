* Zuma due to deliver address at 7 p.m. (1700 GMT)
* Opposition agitator Julius Malema to quiz president
* Zuma under pressure over graft, struggling economy
* President to highlight success since end of apartheid
By Wendell Roelf
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 South African President Jacob
Zuma is expected to receive a hostile reception when he opens
parliament on Thursday, with opponents set to challenge him over
graft allegations and the weakening economy.
Zuma's first State Of The Nation speech since winning an
election last May should have been a welcome opportunity for him
to highlight the achievements of the ruling African National
Congress (ANC) and its plans for the year ahead.
However, members of the far-left Economic Freedom Fighters
(EFF), led by firebrand former-ANC youth leader Julius Malema,
are expected to take the unusual step of quizzing Zuma over a
controversial $23 million security upgrade to his home.
"All we are going to do is ask the president questions
because the president has gone AWOL (Absent Without Official
Leave) and never reported to parliament for question and answer
sessions," Malema told 702 Radio on Thursday.
Malema said he would "insist in a polite manner" that he be
allowed to quiz Zuma on the scandal.
South Africa's usually calm parliament has been shaken-up
since the EFF won 25 seats in May's election. Its members wear
red overalls and hard hats in the chamber, in a symbol of their
apparent close ties to the working classes.
Populist agitator Malema is likely to focus his examination
of Zuma on alleged wrongdoing in the upgrades to his residence
in Nkandla, which came under heavy criticism in a report by
Public Protector Thuli Madonsela last March.
Madonsela's report said Zuma had "benefited unduly" from
some of the upgrades, which included a cattle enclosure and
amphitheatre, and should pay back some of the costs.
Zuma has denied any wrongdoing.
At Zuma's last appearance in parliament in August, raucous
EFF members relentlessly chanted "pay back the money" at the
awkward-looking president, prompting Speaker Baleka Mbete to
suspend the session.
Zuma will also be under pressure to explain the increasingly
precarious state of Africa's most developed economy, which was
hit by record strikes in the mining sector last year and its
worst power shortages since 2008.
The treasury has cut its economic growth forecast for 2015
to 2.5 percent from 3.2 percent previously, while the rand
collapsed to a near 13-year low earlier this week.
Zuma is likely choose to focus his speech on the huge
strides South Africa has made under ANC leadership since the end
of apartheid in 1994 and its vision for economic transformation
under a 20-year National Development Plan.
