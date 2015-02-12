CAPE TOWN Feb 12 South African security
officers removed far-left Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)
lawmakers from parliament on Thursday after they disrupted
President Jacob Zuma's State-Of-The-Nation speech and members of
the main opposition walked out in protest.
EFF lawmakers interrupted Zuma with questions over alleged
graft in a $23 million upgrade to his Nkandla home. Speaker
Baleka Mbete told the EFF members that it was "not a question
session" before asking for them to be removed when carried on.
Opposition Democratic Alliance lawmakers then walked out.
