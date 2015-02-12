* Zuma's State Of The Nation speech disrupted
* Far-left opposition members ejected from parliament
* Main opposition then walks out due to police presence
By Wendell Roelf
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 South Africa's parliament
descended into chaos on Thursday as opposition lawmakers were
removed by force after disrupting Jacob Zuma's annual address,
an unprecedented sign of discontent at his administration.
The President's first State of the Nation speech since his
re-election last May had been billed as an opportunity to
highlight the achievements of the ruling African National
Congress (ANC) and its plans for the year ahead.
But he received a hostile reception from lawmakers from the
far-left Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), led by firebrand
former ANC youth leader Julius Malema, who started to challenge
him about graft allegations.
Zuma had barely begun speaking when EFF members began
interrupting, demanding to ask the president about when he would
repay part of a $23 million state-funded security upgrade of his
rural home.
A clearly angry Speaker, Baleka Mbete, warned several EFF
members to sit down before ordering they be removed by security
officers, prompting a brief brawl in which several people were
injured, witnesses said.
"We have seen that we are part of a police state," Malema,
whose T-shirt was torn in the fracas, told reporters after being
bundled out of parliament in a scrum.
Lawmakers from the main opposition Democratic Alliance (DA)
also left the chamber.
Zuma then delivered his speech to claps and cheers of
support from ANC lawmakers as he highlighted the strides South
Africa has made since the end of white-minority rule two decades
ago.
The president's popularity has been waning, however,
following what was seen as extravagant spending on his rural
home at taxpayers' expense and as South Africa's economy has
slowed sharply.
DA parliamentary leader Mmusi Maimane said Mbete's decision
to call in security officers undermined democracy in South
Africa, evoking how hard that had been fought for by the
country's first black president, Nelson Mandela.
"She cannot escalate the issue by sending police into the
chamber," Maimane told reporters outside parliament.
"It robs the people of South Africa of what President Nelson
Mandela fought for, which is the upholding of the rule of the
law and the constitution."
EFF SHAKES UP PARLIAMENT
Malema had said before the session that he would "insist in
a polite manner" that he be allowed to question Zuma on the
controversial upgrades to his home in Nkandla, in rural
KwaZulu-Natal province.
Last time Zuma was in parliament in August, EFF members had
chanted "Pay back the money".
Public Protector Thuli Madonsela said in a report last year
that Zuma had "benefited unduly" from some of the upgrades,
which included a cattle enclosure and amphitheatre, and should
pay back some of the costs of the unnecessary renovations.
Zuma denies any wrongdoing.
ANC spokesman, Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe, defended
the speaker's decision to remove lawmakers from the chamber.
"We can never allow parliament to be a place where people
exercise anarchy and basically try to effect a coup in
parliament. It is good that it was protected," he told ENCA
Television.
South Africa's usually calm parliament has been shaken-up by
the EFF winning 25 seats in last year's election. EFF members
sport red overalls and hard hats in the chamber, in a symbol of
their apparent close ties to the working classes.
