* South African president urges "economic transformation"
* Calls for "equitable share" of mineral wealth, land reform
By Jon Herskovitz and Peroshni Govender
JOHANNESBURG, June 26 South Africa's economy is
still mostly under the control of whites who held power under
apartheid and the government needs to take more drastic steps to
make sure the black majority can benefit from its wealth,
President Jacob Zuma said on Tuesday.
Zuma, speaking at the start of a major policy meeting of his
ruling African National Congress, said the challenges of
poverty, unemployment and inequality posed long-term risks for
Africa's richest country 18 years after the end of apartheid.
"The structure of the apartheid-era economy has remained
largely intact," Zuma told several thousand ANC delegates.
"The ownership of the economy is still primarily in the
hands of white males as it has always been," he said.
The ANC has drafted a raft of policy documents that call on
mining firms to pay more to the state to help finance welfare
spending. The proposals also advocate relying on state-owned
enterprises to be engines of job creation and growth.
"The time has come to do something more drastic towards
economic transformation and freedom," Zuma said.
But some economists have warned it would be dangerous to
rely on state-owned firms since almost all of them have been
mired in debt and management problems.
Zuma also said the debate over how the country's mining
wealth should be shared should go beyond simply the question of
"to nationalise or not to nationalise."
The party produced a research paper earlier this year saying
nationalising mines could bankrupt the state, but it suggested
increasing taxes on windfall mining profits.
Zuma said the conference should consider how the state can
obtain an "equitable share" of mineral wealth, which could be
used more to benefit poor communities.
He also called for a new programme for land reform, saying
the current "willing buyer-willing seller" policy had been too
slow in returning white-owned farmland to blacks dispossessed by
the apartheid state. But he did not spell out what alternative
mechanisms of land ownership transfer should be adopted.
South Africa's black economic empowerment policy designed to
give disenfranchised blacks greater ownership of the economy
should be strengthened, Zuma added.
This policy has been criticised from within the ANC and by
its governing allies in organised labour as only benefiting a
small sliver of the population with political ties to the party
that has ruled since apartheid ended in 1994.
The policy conference will end on Friday and its
deliberations are being held behind closed doors.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz and Peroshni Govender; Editing by
Pascal Fletcher)