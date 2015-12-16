* Protesters blame president for financial turmoil
* Zuma steers clear of row during speech
* Moody's cuts outlook to "negative" from "stable"
By Peroshni Govender
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 16 Thousands of marchers
demanded President Jacob Zuma step down in rallies across South
Africa on Wednesday, blaming him for a week of financial turmoil
triggered by his sacking of the finance minister.
Crowds answered appeals on social media to gather in
Pretoria, Johannesburg, Cape Town and Port Elizabeth on the
eastern coastline, carrying posters reading "Save South Africa"
and "Recall Zuma now".
Zuma appointed David van Rooyen, a former mayor, to replace
the widely respected Nhlanhla Nene last Wednesday, a move that
caused a selling frenzy in the rand, bonds and stock
market.
He then changed his mind late on Sunday and reappointed
former finance minister Pravin Gordhan to the post he held from
2009 to 2014.
Protesters chanted "Zuma must fall" as they gathered at the
Nelson Mandela Bridge in Johannesburg.
"The people in the (ruling) ANC are sharing the money,
that's why they haven't recalled him," said Thembani Nyandeni, a
28-year-old protester who told Reuters he had been unemployed
for the past four years.
There was no immediate government response to the marches.
But senior leaders in the ANC have rejected other calls for Zuma
to be replaced.
Addressing a government event in Port Elizabeth planned to
mark a public holiday, Zuma steered clear of the row.
He said South Africans, mostly the black majority, had made
strides since the fall of apartheid in 1994 but acknowledged
that black businesses could play a greater role in the economy.
Adding to the government's woes, Moody's Investors Service
cut its outlook on South Africa to "negative" from "stable" late
on Tuesday, citing structural challenges in the country's mining
industry and increasing political pressures.
(Additional reporting by Mfuneko Toyano; Editing by Andrew
Heavens)