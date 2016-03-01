CAPE TOWN, March 1 South Africa's President
Jacob Zuma faced his second no-confidence vote in a year on
Tuesday over what the opposition Democratic Alliance called his
reckless handling of the economy.
Zuma is likely to survive the vote, as he did in March last
year, thanks to the support of ruling African National Congress
(ANC) lawmakers, who control almost two thirds of the assembly.
But protests have been growing outside parliament,
particularly after the sudden firing of finance minister
Nhlanhla Nene in December that triggered a market sell-off.
"South Africans demand that Jacob Zuma be taken to task for
his reckless handling of our economy, and his sending South
Africa into financial crisis," Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi
Maimane said on the party website.
"This motion is about the 8.2 million South Africans who
will never find a job as long as President Jacob Zuma has one,"
he added.
The unemployment rate stands at close to 25 percent, while
Treasury forecasts last week suggested the economy may expand
just 0.9 percent in 2016, the lowest rate since South Africa
emerged from recession in 2009.
The ANC dismissed what it called "the frivolous antics of
the DA cloaked as democracy" in a message on its Twitter feed.
The no-confidence debate was scheduled to start at 1200 GMT.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by James Macharia; Editing
by Andrew Heavens)