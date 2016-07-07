JOHANNESBURG, July 7 South Africa's
anti-corruption watchdog said on Thursday it will receive
additional funds to investigate whether President Jacob Zuma
allowed the wealthy Gupta family to make government
appointments.
The prominent business family is accused of being behind
Zuma's abrupt sacking of former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene
in December, a move that rattled investor confidence and
triggered calls for the president's resignation.
The scandal surrounding the Gupta family took a dramatic
turn earlier this year after deputy finance minister Mcebisi
Jonas said they had offered him his boss's job.
Zuma has said that the Guptas are his friends, but denied
doing anything improper. The Guptas have also denied making job
offers to anyone in government.
Allegations of the undue influence over top echelons of
government prompted opposition parties to call for an
investigation by the watchdog, seeking to pile pressure on
Zuma's African National Congress party ahead of Aug. 3 local
elections that are expected to be closely-fought.
The accusations also led to four major South African banks
cutting links with the Gupta-owned holding company.
The Public Protector, the country's anti-corruption
watchdog, said it had requested an extra 3 million rand
($205,000) but was granted half of that amount.
"We have a commitment from government to fund us with 1.5
million rand ($102,407)," a spokesman for the Public Protector
Oupa Segalwe said in an emailed response to questions.
"Considering the fact that such an investigation would
require forensic skills, which is an expertise we do not have
internally, the Public Protector decided to request for extra
funding from Treasury," said Segalwe.
($1 = 14.6475 rand)
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)