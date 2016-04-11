JOHANNESBURG, April 11 South Africa's Oakbay Investments will start setting up meetings with banks on Tuesday to restore relations after the country's top four lenders cut links with the company amid speculation that its owners, the Gupta family, are wielding undue political influence.

"We will start setting up meetings with banks on Tuesday to try and restore those relations because the lives of 7,500 employees are at stake," Chief Executive Nazeem Howa told Reuters in an interview. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)