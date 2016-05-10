* Eqstra cancels car rental agreements with Oakbay - source
* Barloworld-run Avis refuses to rent cars to Oakbay -
source
* Oakbay scrambles to restore relations with banks
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, May 10 More South African
companies, including a subsidiary of Old Mutual, have
stopped doing business with Oakbay Investments, the company at
the centre of a political influence scandal.
According to a company document, Mutual and Federal joins
several other companies in cutting links with firms associated
with members of the Gupta family, who are alleged to have used
their friendship with President Jacob Zuma to win political
favours.
Companies began cutting links with the Gupta-owned companies
in December last year when Barclays Africa's retail
banking business, Absa, quit as a banker for Oakbay Resources
and Energy, a mining firm associated with the family.
Last month, Standard Bank, Nedbank, Sasfin
and the local division of KPMG cut ties with
company, prompting Atul Gupta and Varun Gupta to resign as
respective chairman and chief executive of Oakbay Resources and
Energy.
Oakbay has interests spanning mining, engineering, media and
information technology.
Mutual and Federal, through its underwriting arm Credit
Guarantee Insurance Corporation of Africa, has withdrawn its
cover for Oakbay Investments, the document, which was
corroborated by a source with direct knowledge of the matter,
showed.
"An Oakbay insurance broker was called in by Mutual and
Federal to be told it will no longer provide cover because they
are concerned about their reputation," the source said.
Mutual and Federal did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
In addition, South African fleet management company Eqstra
has cancelled its car rental lease agreements with
Oakbay with 14-days notice, the source said.
Eqstra declined to comment.
Oakbay approached local logistics company Barloworld
, which operates the Avis car rental brand in
southern Africa, for car rental services but the New York-listed
company refused take its business, the source said.
"There is no directive in place instructing such action to
our Avis rental branches, management is investigating the matter
further," Avis in South Africa said in an email response to
Reuters questions.
The Gupta's relationship with Zuma has been a source of
controversy for years, but in March senior figures went public
to say the family had exerted undue sway, including offering
cabinet positions.
The president and the Guptas reject the claims of undue
influence that has become known as "state capture."
Oakbay Investments' Chief Executive Officer Nazeem Howa, who
has been trying to restore banking ties, has said the company
would not be able to pay its workers from June 7 if it cannot
restore banking relations.
Oakbay Investments had failed to repair relations with at
least two banks as of Tuesday with one of them having already
refused to meet the company executives led by Howa, the source
said.
Last month, the government appointed a ministerial team to
find a solution to the stand-off. The team is due to report back
on its progress at this week's cabinet meeting, Minister in the
Presidency Jeff Radebe told Reuters.
"Government meets private sector all the time," Radebe said.
"Those who are talking about state capture need to explain that.
As far as I am concerned our government is not being captured by
anybody at this present moment in time."
