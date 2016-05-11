* Barclays Africa says no to ministerial meeting on Oakbay
* Nedbank says will meet team but won't discuss clients
* CGIC says providing insurance for Sahara, part of Oakbay
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, May 11 South African lender
Barclays Africa said on Wednesday it had turned down a
meeting with a ministerial team appointed to resolve a stand-off
between banks and Oakbay Investments, a company at the centre of
allegations of political influence.
Several companies, including all four major banks in South
Africa, have severed links with Oakbay Investments following
allegations that the Gupta family, its owners, used their
friendship with President Jacob Zuma to win political favours.
Last month, the government appointed a team of ministers
including Mines Minister Mosebenzi Zwane to help patch up
relations between the company and the banks.
"We confirm receipt of an invitation to a meeting from the
office of the Minister of Mineral Resources on behalf of the
inter-ministerial committee announced by Cabinet," Barclays
Africa said. "We have respectfully declined on account of client
confidentiality."
Although the Guptas' relationship with Zuma has been a
source of controversy for years, it burst into the open last
month when senior figures said the family had exerted undue
sway, including offering cabinet positions
Zuma has acknowledged the Guptas are his friends, but denies
anything improper. The Guptas, whose wide range of business
interests include media and mining, have denied the allegations
and say they are pawns in a plot to oust Zuma.
Nedbank, a unit of Anglo-South African insurer Old Mutual
, said it would approach any meeting with government
constructively, but would not discuss banking relationships of
any client.
The government team, which also includes Finance Minister
Pravin Gordan and Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant, is due to
report back on its progress at this week's cabinet meeting,
Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe told Reuters.
Oakbay Investments' Chief Executive Officer Nazeem Howa has
said the company would not be able to pay its workers from June
7 if it cannot restore banking relations.
Other companies that have severed ties with the companies in
recent months include the local unit of KPMG and fleet
management company Eqstra.
Mutual and Federal said it has not withdrawn insurance cover
on a Sahara Group of companies, subsidiary of Oakbay
Investments.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that Mutual & Federal, through
its trade credit insurance arm Credit Guarantee Insurance
Corporation of Africa (CGIC), had withdrawn its cover for Oakbay
Investments, citing a company document.
CGIC said in a statement it was providing insurance for the
Sahara Group, which is part of the Oakbay group. CGIC does not
do business with any other company linked to Oakbay, it said.
"Credit Guarantee has not withdrawn its trade credit
insurance cover on the Sahara Group of companies (subsidiaries
of Oakbay)," Theo Reddi, acting chief executive officer of CGIC
said in a statement.
Oakbay Investments did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
