JOHANNESBURG May 17 South Africa's Oakbay
Resources said on Tuesday it had appointed a new chief
executive to replace a member of the Gupta family following
allegations over political influence.
Oakbay Resources, owned by the Gupta's holding company
Oakbay Investments, named Jacques Roux as CEO, replacing Varun
Gupta who has been at the helm since September 2015.
Roux was previously head of executive accountability for
Oakbay Group's coal mining operations in Mpumalanga province and
prior to that was the chief executive of the Gupta-owned JIC
Mining Services, Oakbay said in a statement.
Atul Gupta and Varun Gupta resigned in April as respective
chairman and chief executive of Oakbay Resources in response to
what they said was a "sustained political attack".
The two left their posts amid allegations from opposition
parties claiming that the Gupta family had used their ties with
President Jacob Zuma to exert undue influence on government
activities and appointments.
Zuma has acknowledged the Guptas are his friends, but denies
anything improper. The Guptas, whose wide range of business
interests include media and mining, have denied the allegations
and say they are pawns in a plot to oust Zuma.
Several South African companies, including all four major
banks, have cut links with companies associated with the Guptas,
a family of Indian-born businessmen.
President Zuma's son Duduzane also resigned as director of
the main subsidiary of Oakbay Resources, Shiva Uranium, and said
he would resign from all Gupta-linked companies.
