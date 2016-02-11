CAPE TOWN Feb 11 South Africa has set up a state-owned pharmaceutical company that would compete with local firms in supplying medicines to public hospitals, President Jacob Zuma said in his state of the nation address on Thursday.

Health authorities in one of the world's biggest market for antiretroviral drugs have long complained they were paying too much to secure supplies for life-prolonging HIV/AIDS drugs to state-run hospitals. (Writing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)