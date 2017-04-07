JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at some protesters in downtown Johannesburg, injuring a man and a woman, as thousands of people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma on Friday.

The opposition Democratic Alliance party, which called for the marches, held a rally of more than 10,000 people in another part of Johannesburg which was calm. (Reporting by TJ Strydom and Marius Bosch; Writing by James Macharia)