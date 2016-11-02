JOHANNESBURG Nov 2 South Africa's former public
protector, Thuli Madonsela, a constitutionally mandated
anti-graft official, has recommended that a commission of
inquiry headed by a judge be set up within 30 days to
investigate alleged influence peddling in government.
In a report released on Wednesday, Madonsela said the
commission should present the its findings and recommendations
to the president within 180 days.
The release of the report was suspended on Oct. 14 after
President Jacob Zuma's application to the High Court. Zuma on
Wednesday withdrew his court challenge to delay the report, and
a judge ordered that it be released.
(Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Alison Williams)